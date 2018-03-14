Bhopal: Government overlooks HC order on nutritious food supply

Bhopal: The Cabinet on Tuesday decided to distribute supplementary nutritious food through Rural Livelihood Mission by setting up a federation of self-help groups, which is against a decision given by Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The High Court’s decision came on February 27 following a petition filed by Sadhana Mahila Mandal based in Ratlam. The bench comprising Justice P K Jaiswal and Justice Virendra Singh ordered that the self-help groups should not be given the work without tender.

The next date for hearing the petition was fixed after six weeks but the cabinet on Tuesday decided to distribute supplementary nutritious food through Rural Livelihood Mission by setting up a federation of self-help groups.

In another decision on March 9, the High Court questioned the state government’s policy on distribution of supplementary nutritious food. The court issued a notice for contempt of court to chief secretary and principal secretary of woman and child development department in connection with Take Home Ration scheme.

AG asked to find way

After receiving court’s reprimand, the government has asked Advocate General to seek court’s advice on how to run Supplementary Nutritious Food Scheme through MP Agro. The officials of woman and child welfare department held discussions with AG about the distribution of supplementary nutritious food.

Contempt of court by govt: Singh

Opposition leader Ajay Singh said the government has committed contempt of court. He demanded a probe by panel headed by retired HC judge. into distribution of nutritious food. Raising hte issue in assembly he demanded to know as to why chief minister was unable to implement new distribution system.