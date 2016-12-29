Bhopal: Government files complaint against websites for misleading news

BHOPAL: The School Education Department had filed a complaint with the cyber cell against posting of misleading news item related to the death of a former chief minister Sunderlal Patwa by the two websites on Wednesday. The two websites, www.mpeducationportal.in and www.mpeducationporatl.co.in had published wrong news about the death. These two websites are having misleading names, suggestive of they being official websites and they are also using the state government logo. hereas the government website is www.educationportal.mp.gov.in and the duo are misleading the website visitors.

The department has submitted complaints against the websites to the IG, Cyber cell to take strict action against the law breakers.