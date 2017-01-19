Bhopal: Government car driven by PS to CM hit by another; no FIR lodged

BHOPAL: A government car being driven by the principal secretary to the chief minister Ashok Barnwal was hit by a taxi on Tuesday morning under the Habibganj police station area. No FIR was lodged in the matter and the driver of the other car, which was a taxi, has been admitted in the JP hospital. Both the cars were damaged though Barnwal did not sustain any injuries. The PS has not filed any complaint with the police. The PS told Free Press that the doctors of the JP hospital, after examination, had told him that the taxi driver was drunk and had not sustained serious injuries. He also added that no money or treatment expenses were paid to the driver.