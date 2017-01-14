Bhopal: Government accepts merger agreement; 2 lakh families benefit

BHOPAL: The state government, on Friday, accepted the merger agreement of Bhopal state. In a meeting of revenue department officials held at CM House, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan decided to accept the agreement in toto. It means the residents will remain owners of the place where they are living. In 1949, merger agreement was penned and over 2 lakh families are living in the land in 100 colonies spread over 2800 acres. As per the sources, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan agreed to give ownership rights to the residents as per the agreement of Bhopal merger. The issue of regularisation of encroachment on up to 5 hectares of land also came up at the meeting but was turned down. Ghar Bachao Sagharsh Samiti’s Bhagwandas Sabnani and Advocate Jagdish Chhawani have welcomed the decision. They led the agitation in favour of merger agreement.