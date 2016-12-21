Bhopal: Goods train derails at Nishatpura, traffic disrupted

BHOPAL: Traffic on the Bhopal-Delhi route remained disrupted for one hour after a goods trains derailed at Nishatpura on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at 6:50 am. And it took over three hours to restore the traffic. On Monday, two coaches had derailed at Habibganj Railway station.

On Tuesday, Railway team immediately rushed to sport to clear the traffic. As per the Railways, the happened at Nishatpura yard so no traffic was disrupted. PRO IS Siddiqui said, “It took over three hours to resort the traffic but no train was affected as the incident happened at Nishatpura yard.”