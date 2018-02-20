Bhopal: Gone to recover pending dues, BMC team, cops attacked upon

Bhopal: A trader and his family members assaulted a team of BMC employees and cops when they had gone to collect the pending property dues in Bhanpur on Monday. Bhopal Municipal Corporation employees, a bouncer and policemen were injured in the attack which occurred under Chhola Mandir police station at ward no-72. Police have booked the hardware trader and his family members, while three arrests have been made so far. The main accused, the traders is on the run.

The trader Balchand Jain was evading paying Rs 1.20 lakh property tax due on him for last 11 years. On failure to recover the amount, the civic authorities had attached Jain’s shop. The civic body had received information that the trader had unlocked the shop and was running his business.

On Monday, a team of BMC employees escorted by a bouncer and cops went to Jain’s shop to recover the pending dues, however to their shock they were attacked by trader’s family. BMC bouncer Anita Sahu, head constable Ajay Pandey, constables Ramdas Dhakar and Dinesh Bhavar were injured in the attack.

BMC assistant commissioner Archana Sharma said, BMC team had gone to recovery property tax pending for around 11 years as the current financial year is coming to a close. “. The civic body had attached the shop but Balchand started running business after unlocking the shop. We had sent a team with guard and bouncer. When the team came to the shop suddenly his sons attacked them. We called police and an FIR has been registered against Jain and his family members,” informed the official.

Investigating Officer (IO) SI Santosh Tripathi said that a case of rioting and preventing government officials from discharging their duties has been registered against Balchand Jain and his sons Sanjay, Kapil and Ajay and two other persons. His three sons have been arrested while Balchand Jain is still at large. BMC employees and police personnel were administered medical aid.