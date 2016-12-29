BHOPAL: Vihan Drama Works, the theatre wing of Vihan Socio-Cultural Wellbeing Society is going to organise its 2nd Vihan International Festival of Art (VIFA) from Thursday at Ravindra Bhawan. Based on theme ‘Climate Change’ and ‘Travelling’, artists of five continents would perform in the 11-day-long fest. Various activities including plays, workshops and symposium would be held in more than 20 sessions at different places in the city including Bharat Bhavan, Shaheed Bhavan. On the inaugural Day, Principal secretary, culture, Manoj Shrivastava, poet Santosh Chaubey and eminent vocalist Gundecha brothers would be chief guest.
Bhopal: Global art festival from today
— By Staff Reporter | Dec 29, 2016 09:52 am
