Bhopal: Giving warmth anonymously

BHOPAL: ‘Ek Kadam’ is a group of 20 members who step out in the chilly nights to provide the much-needed warmth to people living on the pavements. The group, which was launched by seven friends, collects items from those who want to donate anything useful for helping the underprivileged children and forsaken, mentally ill, old, sick and destitute persons.

With the mercury dipping in the city, the group has now started a campaign ‘Ek Kambal, Ek Zindagi’ to help the poor and save them from biting cold.

The group believes in service without publicity, which is why its members requested anonymity. “We have seen many people doing this kind of work only to come into the limelight and not for serving society and that’s why; we decided that we will work only as a group, maintaining anonymity of the members.” Students, doctors, bank officials, teachers and other professionals are members of the group.

The group surveys a particular area and estimated the need for blankets and then starts collecting them from donors.

Till now the group has donated more than 200 blankets and aims at providing blankets to all the needy persons. For promoting donations, the group uses social media and posts pictures of donors on their Facebook page ‘Ek Kadam Bhopal’. “We cannot do it alone and that is why we need help from people. We want them to come forward and donate”, said a member.

The group is also planning to start tuition classes for underprivileged children so that they can also contribute their part to educating the children, who for any reason, are unable to attend schools. The group can be contacted on cell numbers 9893636329 and 9039202251.