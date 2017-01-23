Bhopal: Give chance to BDS students writes DCI to centre

BHOPAL: The Dental Council of India has written a letter to the central government to take one time consideration regarding the 6,500 dental students studying in the dental colleges across the nation, given admission on merit basis without taking entrance test.

The DCI has asked the central government to not the students’ admission, because of the differences in rules followed by central and state.

The Supreme Court during the hearing of the case on January 13, gave the time of four weeks for consideration. The next hearing of the case may be held in February. The additional director, med edn, Dr Shashi Gandhi said The HCcancelled the admissions of these 856 students and exempted 15 students who appeared in the entrance exam. The affected students and the colleges have filed the case in the SC.