Bhopal: Girls should take advantage of training progs: Collector

Hoshangabad: Employment-oriented training is given to rural youth at Rural Employment Training Institute here with the support of State rural development department and banks. Collector Avinash Lavania was the chief guest at the concluding programme of sewing training for women on Wednesday. The training programme was organised by National Rural Livelihoods Mission.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said that daughters are marching ahead in every field of life. He said that self-employment training will help the daughters become economically self-reliant. He said that all the trainees will be extended every possible help for opening sewing centres and boutiques. He said that training equips the trainees not only with technical skills but also imbues them with self-confidence. He said that all the trainees can establish their self-employment ventures and earn not their own livelihood but can also help their families.

The collector said that anything can be destroyed but knowledge and skills, once acquired, can never be destroyed. He said that the trainees should use the skills acquired during the training properly and should try to develop their skills further by practice. He said that success does not come easy. There will be many hurdles and many people would criticise you and try to discourage you. But if you will have the self-confidence and the capacity to work hard and struggle, success will be yours.

He praised the apparel prepared by the trainees at the workshop and distributed certificates to them. He wished them a bright future. On this occasion, lead bank manager RK Tripathi, director, Rural Training Institute RS Kori, district manager, Livelihood Mission Kishore Shivparia, Santosh Mandloi, trainer Durga Saxena and trainees were also present.