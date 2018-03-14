Bhopal: Girl student’s suicide sparks protest

Bhopal: Agitated over death of a girl student who committed suicide over harassment, a number of ABVP activists staged protest on Tuesday seeking action against the accused.

Demanding protection for girls and the arrest of the youth responsible for harassing the college student, the members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad handed over a memorandum to the CSP at Gautam Nagar police station. Members of several other voluntary organisations were also joined the protest and raised slogans against the accused demanding stern action against him

The 19-year-old student of Geetanjali College, Arati Roy had committed suicide by hanging herself at her home in Gautam Nagar area on Sunday. It was later found that she had committed suicide over alleged harassment by a 23-year-old youth who had studied with her in the school.

Later the girl had joined college but the accused continued to pester her. He would stalk and harass her on roads and this had drawn the girl into depression. Unable to take any longer, the girl took the extreme step and ended her life.

Her suicide sparked sharp reactions from several quarters and on Monday activists of Bajrang dal tried to lay siege to Gautam Nagar police station. They were later pacified after ASP Rajesh Bhadauriya accepted their memorandum.

However, on Tuesday the members of ABVP reached the police station and demanded protection for girls in the society. Harsh Singh Chandel, an office bearer of the ABVP said that the girl was under immense stress and that drove her to end life, the police should add abetment to suicide charge on the accused. He said that the students of this girl’s college often complain of eve teasing hence the police department should ensure additional force in the vicinity.

Inspector general (IG) Bhopal Jaideep Prasad when contacted said that the police presence is there in the area and we have Shakti squad which keeps vigil around colleges. The girls can come up to police and file complaint without any hesitation, he added.

CSP Hanumanganj Gladwin Adward who accepted the memorandum assured the protestors of strict action against the accused. Our Maitri mobile team of women police frequently takes a round of the area and that we are committed to safety of the women, CSP added.