Bhopal: Girish Dixit new judge in MP for NIA cases

— By From Our Bureau | Apr 08, 2017 08:48 am
New Delhi: The Home Ministry on Friday appointed Bhopal’s XVIth Additional Sessions Judge Girish Dixit to be the special judge under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act for trials of the scheduled offences throughout Madhya Pradesh.He succeeds judge Shashi Bhushan Pathak, who superannuated on December 31.

