Bhopal: Girijesh yet to record statement in Priti’s suicide case

Bhopal: PWD minister Rampal Singh’s son Girijesh Singh has not come for statement recording despite police notice in connection with Priti Raghuvanshi suicide case. FIR has not been registered even after 11 days in the suicide case. Notice was served on March 24 to only PWD minister’s son.

However, Girijesh is likely to approach Udaipura police for statement recording on Wednesday as police had given him time on March 28 for the notice which has been served in connection with the said suicide case. Priti Raghuvanshi had committed suicide on March 17 in Udaipura, Raisen district, after being upset over Girijesh engagement with some other girl despite their marriage in Arya Samaj Mandir, Bhopal, six months ago.

Even the minister’s family refused to accept her as daughter-in-law. Priti family members who recorded their statement, alleged police are working under pressure of minister. Akhil Bhartiya Raghuvanshi (Kshatriya) Mahasabha is still adamant on sacking minister from the cabinet and transferring police officials from Raisen including SHO (Udaipura) and Raisen SP, SDO(P), ASP for working under pressure of minister. The mahasabha has already launched agitation all over the state to press the demands.

Mahasabha general secretary Umashankar Raghuvanshi said, “Minister’s family members are not cooperating with police. They are taking undue advantage of the minister’s post. However, all big shots like Congress leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia, Suresh Pachori and national executive members of Mahashabha like Hazarilal Raghuvanshi are likely to attend customary ‘bhoj’ to be organised on March 30.”

SP (Raisen) Jagat Singh Rajput said, “Girijesh Singh will come on Wednesday for the statement recording as we had given him time for March 28 in the notice. After the formalities like statements of the concerned parties, police will verify them before registering the FIR.”