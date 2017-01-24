Bhopal: Gaurav Tiwari at odds with government; HM rubbishes SP’s order

BHOPAL: The relations between state government and the superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Tiwari, who was transferred from Katni to Chhindwara, have become strained.

Tiwari, after his posting at Chhindwara, issued an order saying that if any police personnel is trapped by the Lokayukta in a bribery case, the in-charge of the police station in which he or she is posted, would also face suspension and legal action. The order has sent shock waves among the police station in-charges in Chhindwara district.

After the matter reached the government, home minister Bhupendra Singh expressed his disagreement with Tiwari’s order. Singh maintains that the order was invalid and illegal because anyone who is caught taking bribe has to face investigations as per law. And if he is found guilty by a court, he is punished. Singh said action cannot be taken against anyone without investigation. Singh asked whether would be proper to place the SP under suspension if any police station in-charge is caught taking bribe? Singh said the police officers have to work within the four walls of law.

Tiwari’s transfer to Chhindwara, while he was probing the Katni Hawala scam, had drawn wide protests, besides grabbing the headlines. It had embarrassed the government to no end. With the home minister rubbishing the SP’s order, a showdown between Tiwari and the government seems imminent.