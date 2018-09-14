Bhopal: Ganpati Bappa Morya reverberates in air as Ganesha festival begins

Ganesha Chaturthi was celebrated in the state capital with religious fervour on Thursday. Like others, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, his cabinet colleagues and other politicians also got into the festive mood while welcoming Lord Ganesha at their respective homes. Chauhan with his wife Sadhna Singh went to market and purchased colourfully-crafted idol of Lord Ganesha. Every year, the CM installs Lord Ganesha at the CM House. Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Narottam Mishra too installed the deity at his residence.

Similarly, the Ganesh chaturthi celebrated both at the BJP and Congress offices. Chaturthi marks the birth of Lord Ganesha and is observed with much gusto across the country. The festival began with devotees, mostly attired in traditional clothes, bringing colourfully-crafted idols into their homes and pandals and installing them amid chants of ‘Ganapati bappa moraya’, beating of drums and sprinkling of ‘gulal’ (red coloured powder). Several beautifully decked up pandals have been erected in all major places where huge idols of Lord Ganesha have been placed on the raised platforms for people to worship.