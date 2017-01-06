Bhopal: Gals would miss heart-throb Dhoni

BHOPAL: Now when Captain Cool of Indian cricket team has stepped down from the captaincy of ODIs and T-20 formats, cricket and Dhoni fan and just Dhoni fans are afraid as to what will happen to Indian cricket.

On one side boys are sad of missing one of the best captaincy seen by Indian cricket, girls worry that they will not be able to see Mahendra Singh Dhoni play cricket.

It came as a huge shock for Dhoni fans, when on Wednesday evening BCCI announced that MS

Dhoni has stepped down as the captain of Indian Cricket team for ODI and T20 formats and after that social media kept on flooding with jokes, memes and posts about probable reasons for Dhoni stepping down as captain. This is what Bhopalites said.

“I and my husband are big cricket fans and I have learnt watching cricket now. After the news, both of us actually had discussion as to why and what of the cricket. He was a role model for many and not seeing him as the captain will be a little difficult for his fans like us.”

Dipali Virk, Housewife

“I watch cricket for two reasons, one for Mahi and one for Kohli. I was really upset over the news of Mahi stepping down from captaincy. It will become boring to watch cricket now. I really enjoyed how Dhoni used to cheer the team under pressure. Let’s see if India can perform so well in future or not.”

Mahima Singh, Student

“I became a Dhoni fan after watching the movie MS Dhoni-the untold story. And I started following his game after that only. Since, I began watching cricket in his captaincy, I am not very happy that he will no more be the captain of the team. Girls go to watch cricket for cricketer, like me and when there will be no Dhoni, cricket will become boring.”

Nikita Singh, Employee in a Private Firm

“It was a shock for all of us because in the coming Paytm series we expected to see some really great cricket in the upcoming series against England. India has seen one of the best cricket during his captaincy. It will be interesting to see how India performs now.”

Aakash Rajput, Student and Cricket Player

“It is difficult to swallow that he stepped down even after being in form but I am excited now to see India play. India’s strategy will definitely change now. Under Kohli, the team will have an attacking approach rather than being defensive.”

Ankit Rajput, Student and Cricket Player

“More than Dhoni, I am a cricket fan and India has played one of the best cricket during his captaincy. Now when he will no more be the captain, his position in the team can also be affected. Virat Kohli can be a good captain but his track record of loosing temper is well known. So we cannot say if he can be as cool and ‘Captain Cool’. If you see the pattern, all the successful captains of the cricket team were very cool, calm and composed. Unlike Kohli, who is popular for on field quarrels with opponent teams.”

Ritvik Kumar, Manager of a Real Estate Firm