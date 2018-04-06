Bhopal: GAD minister takes one-yr to sign file to recognise SPAKS

Bhopal: The movement of file for recognition of ‘Samanya Pichda Varg Adhikari Karmchari Sangathan’ (SPAKS) has sped up with the state assembly elections approaching near. Minister of state (MoS) for General Administration Department (GAD), Lal Singh Arya has finally signed the file which was pending for one year and it has been sent back to the department. The minister signing the file on recognition to SPAKS is considered to be another election move of the government.

SPAKS came into existence with the state government lodging appeal in the Supreme Court after high court rejected reservation in promotion. The organisation is contesting the case and maintains to uphold the decision of the high court rejecting reservation in promotion. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the recent past decided to increase retiring age from 60 to 62 years, making delay in their promotion as basis of the decision.

SPAKS refused to welcome the decision of the government saying that the government had been delaying their case of recognition for around one and a half years. The file for recognition was then searched and it came to the fore that the file was pending with GAD minister for more than a year.

SPAKS patron and IAS officer Rajiv Sharma said our organisation had applied for its recognition one and half years ago. He said as there has been no decision on recognition, we have not been authorised to discuss on any issue with the government. Sharma said he has no knowledge about the minister signing the file and he would believe once the order is released.

SPAKS forms three more wings

SPAKS has begun its preparations for the upcoming assembly elections. It has formed three more wings.

The first wing is named as ‘SPAKS Samaj’ whose president is former IAS Hiralal Trivedi. Other wings are named ‘SPAKS Yuva Sangathan and Mahila Sangathan’. These wings have been formed to gear up for state assembly elections and also to associate officers and employees belonging to general and OBC categories with it. These wings have started getting importance from the state government as it has sensed that these wings may hamper its election prospects.