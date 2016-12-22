Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#ExpertSpeakOnDemonetisation
#Demonetisation
#Trends2016
#ViratKohli
#RahulGandhi
Home / Bhopal / Bhopal: Fun fiesta at Gems Public School

Bhopal: Fun fiesta at Gems Public School

— By Staff Reporter | Dec 22, 2016 08:36 am
FOLLOW US:

fun-fiesta-at-gems

BHOPAL: A number of competitions including dance, modelling, fancy dress and sports were organised in winter carnival organised at Gems Public School on Wednesday. The students their parents had a lots of fun in the carnival. The principal of the school, Dr Vandana Gupta and the teaching staff were present on the occasion.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK