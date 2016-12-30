Bhopal: From fag to negativity; they would like to leave many things behind

BHOPAL: The New Year is only a day away and besides celebrations and parties, the New Year is also about resolutions.

Taking New Year resolution is a western tradition that has been imported into the east. It basically means that a person makes a promise to himself to do an act of self-improvement or something slightly nice.

The Free Press Journal talked to some city folks and asked them with what resolution they would step into 2017

Gaurav Mishra, Annapurna Advertising and Motion Pictures

My New Year resolution is to forget all negative incidents of 2016 and try to think positive. I think this will make my life better. The last year’s resolution was to make my life personally and professionally stable. I could not fulfill the resolution though in the process I got a range of new experiences. That helped me understand the meaning of life. So I have no feeling of guilt.

Apoorv Shukla, Theatre and TV actor

This year, I have decided to help the needy people. Every year we celebrate New Year by organising parties and all. But this year, we won’t have any party. Instead, we will use the money to help the needy and poor people.

Babita Kanhere, Graphic Artist

This year, my resolution is to complete all my works before time or at least in time so that no one has any reason to complain. I don’t want to keep any work pending. Yes, I make resolutions every year and try to fulfill them at any cost.

Suchita Talreja, House Maker

I will not repeat the mistakes which I committed this year. Also, I will try to make everyone happy and not give a cause for complaint to anyone. Yes, I make resolution every year and try to fulfill them.

Sadaiv Ranjan Pajouria, Artist

My resolution is no smoking and I will travel the whole year alone. In India, I’ll travel by bike. Yes, I make resolutions every year and try to fulfill them to some extent. I think we should keep on trying and never give up. No smoking was my last year’s resolution and I kept away from the cancer stick for five months, before giving in to the craving for nicotine.