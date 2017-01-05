Bhopal: Free diabetic retinopathy camp from January 8

BHOPAL: The Bhopal Division Ophthalmic Society is organising a free check up camp for diabetic retinopathy on January 8 from 10 am to 3 pm at Gayatri Shakti Peeth.

Due to rise in the number of diabetes patients and the delay in treatment due to delayed symptoms, diabetic retinopathy is becoming increasingly common.

The camp has been organised by Vitreo Retinal Society of India and Bhopal Division Ophthalmic Society. Retina Specialist Dr Lalit Verma from Delhi, Dr Rajeev Raman, Shankar Netralaya Chennai, Dr Prashant Badankule, Nagpur and endocrinologist Dr Sushil Jindal of Bhopal will be examining the patients. Apart from checkup, patients will also be informed about the precautions to be taken to save one from blindness due to diabetes. Diabetic Retinopathy is a complication caused to eyes due to diabetes and doctors will also interact with the patients on the disease.