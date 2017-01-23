Bhopal: Free aids distributed to differently abled

Burhanpur: At a separate function Chitnis inaugurated a ‘divyang mela’ at local Gurjar Bhavan. Addressing the gathering she highlighted that in the eyes of god all are equal. She told the differently abled that they are stronger and braver than the people who have all faculties. She distributed hearing aids, tricycles, wheel chairs and other utilities to differently abled. The programme was presided over by municipal president Manoj Tarwala and among others joint collector ML Arya, city magistrate Sohan Kanash, social justice and disabled welfare department in-charge deputy director Shaili Kanash were present on the occasion.