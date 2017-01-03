Bhopal: Four trains rescheduled, one cancelled due to fog

BHOPAL: The trains delayed by fog are reaching their destinations quite late. It has led the railway administration to reschedule train number 12715 Sachkhand Express on Monday. After being rescheduled the train departed at 5.15pm from Nanded. Another train, 12409 Gondwana Express left Raigarh at 11.30am after being rescheduled.

14624 Patalkot Express departed from Chhindwara at 7.15pm after being rescheduled. 12137 Punjab Mail from Mumbai CST scheduled to depart at 7.40pm on Monday left Mumbai CST at 12am on Tuesday after its timing was altered.

Besides, due to reaching Jabalpur late on Monday, train number 12191 Shridham Express was cancelled from Jabalpur on Monday. The train would not arrive at Bhopal because of it.