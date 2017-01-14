Bhopal: Four held with 20 stolen vehicles

BHOPAL: Ashoka Garden police have arrested four vehicle lifters and recovered 20 two wheelers worth Rs 12 lakh from them. They used to target crowded markets in the state capital and after stealing vehicles, they used to sell in rural areas. Those who have been arrested include Papulal,45, Vidisha, Tulsiram Kewat,35, Vidisha, Munnalal Pal of Vidisha, and Kamlesh Pal of Sanch, Raisen. As per SP Sidharth Bahuguna, Ashoka Garden police had intercepted Papulal and recovered stolen bike from him. In interrogation, he spilled the beans how he and is other friends were involved in vehicle lifting.

During integration, they told the police that they used to target crowded market in Bhopal. After lifting vehicles, they used to sell them in outskirt and rural areas.