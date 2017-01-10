Bhopal: Four ‘Chouhans’ get VIP status in jail; 600 inmates give up meals

BHOPAL: The inmates of the Bhopal Central Jail are protesting against the special facilities being given to the relatives of a top ruling party leader. They are not taking meals since Sunday evening.

In December last year, the jail department had issued an order prohibiting the inmates from accepting food items and clothes from outside.

After the orders, the prisoners of Bhopal and Jabalpur Central Jails had sat on a dharna demanding restoration of the facilities. The department informed them that the jail manual did not permit them to use food and other items procured from outside. On Sunday, the prisoners found that four Chouhans are getting food and other goods from outside. The Misrod police informed that the four, including father and two sons, were sentenced to imprisonment for life in a murder case registered in 2001. They are Deepesh and Hitesh Chouhan and their father Ramsaneh Chounan and Ranjeet Chouhan.

The jail superintendent informed that Ramsneh Chouhan is a diabetic and the jail administration is providing him diet according to the doctor’s prescriptions. According to jail manual, the patients of diabetes, TB, high and low blood pressure and others ailments are given prescribed diet.

The other prisoners misunderstood this and on Sunday around 100 prisoners refused to take the meals and on Monday morning, around 600 more joined them. DG Jail, Sanjay Choudhary informed that the administration had resolved the issue after discussions with the prisoners.