Bhopal: Four booked for duping property dealer of Rs 46 lakh

Kamla Nagar police have booked four miscreants for duping a property dealer to the tune of Rs 46 lakh. The accused — KM Nizam, Zuber, Laeek and Amjad—cheated Vinod Sharma (60) by selling him land on fake documents. Sharma in his complaint stated that he had bought 20,000 sq ft land worth Rs 46 lakh from the accused. After completing the documentation process regarding the transfer of ownership in his name, Sharma paid the amount to the accused.

However, soon the real owner of the land Jaynarayan Shivhare came to fore claiming that land belonged to him and was sold to sharma fraudulently. Shivhare filed a case in court and after finding his claim valid, the court nullified the transfer of ownership of land in the name of Sharma.

Sharma then contacted the four accused and demanded refund of the amount, which they refused. Sharma then lodged a complaint with the Kamla Nagar police. The transfer of ownership of land was done in the year 2010 and in the year 2013 court stated that the registry of property in the name of Vinod Sharma was done fraudulently and declared it void. The police have registered a case under section 420, 467, 468, 471 and 34 of the IPC and started further investigation.