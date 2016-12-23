Bhopal: Foundation day of Central Bank of India celebrated

BHOPAL: Various programmes were organised on the occasion of 106th Foundation Day of Central Bank of India at Bank’s regional office. Deputy regional manager VK Tripathi administered oath to banking personnel before the statue of Bank’s founder Sorabji Pochkhanawala.

DRM Tripathi in this speech threw light on history of bank and appealed its employees to uphold high ideals of the bank. General manager, field, Bhopal region, Ajay Vyas, senior regional manager, Mohan Samuel were also present.

A health check-up camp was organized for the employees in collaboration with Messrs Chola MS. Dr Devendra Kumar Prajapati, Dr Arvind Patel and their team members examined the health of employees. The doctors also gave tips on good health.