Bhopal: Former Justice Dinesh Nayak is Real Estate Regulatory Authority member

BHOPAL: The state government has appointed former justice Dinesh Nayak as the member of Real Estate Regulatory Authority. Nayak has been the secretary of law department. Former chief secretary Antony de Sa has been made the chairman of the authority.
— By Staff Reporter | Dec 22, 2016 09:01 am
