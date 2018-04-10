Bhopal: Forest official shows old pics of plantation on Narmada bank, CM seeks latest status

Bhopal: Amidst the controversy over state government’s claim of planting 7 crore saplings on bank of river Narmada, the forest department, showed old photographs of plantation during a meeting of Narmada Seva Mission on Monday. However, their bid failed to impress the Chief Minister and he sought latest report on plantation.

The officials of the department during the presentation showed photographs of people planting trees on July 2. The Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, however asked them to give him the latest status saying that there was no need to show previous status. The forest officials claimed that survival rate of the saplings planted during the programme has been 90 per cent.

At this Chouhan said that since survival rate is so good then it should be brought to the knowledge of the media. The facts should be brought before the media to tell them that there have been no anomalies. The status over the release of Nullah water in river Narmada was also put up in the meeting.

Urban administration department, principal secretary, Vivek Agarwal said some tenders have been sanctioned and others are in the pipeline. It may take around two years for the government to check release of sewage of cities in the river Narmada. Chouhan asked the officials to check mixing of waste into river Narmada soon. It was also informed that a plant would be set up for solid waste disposal. Chouhan also sought information about the progress in the assignments given to the departments during the Narmada Yatra.