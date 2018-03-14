Bhopal: Foreigners seek MP govt’s help to harness solar energy

Bhopal: Delegates of foreign countries who visited Madhya Pradesh under the aegis of International Solar Alliance (ISA) have sought state government’s help in setting up mega solar plants that can enable them to address power shortage in their countries.

They said they pay power tariff of 40 US cents per unit (Rs 30 per unit) which is high in terms of solar power tariff. They said solar plants will be game-changer for world. ISA is treaty based international inter-government organisation headquartered in India. It is one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s special initiatives.

The delegation that visited MP had representatives from Cambodia, Equatorial Guinea, Madagascar, Malawi, South Sudan, Zimbabwe, Seychelles, Rwanda, Costa Rica, Fiji, Uganda, Burundi, Ghana and Guyana. It was accompanied by Dr Megha Pushpendra, head of Strategic Communications and P C Sharma, consultant Renewable Energy from ISA.

The delegates called on chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday regarding New and Renewable Energy (NRE). CM assured them for fulfillment of PM Narendra Modi promises, which he made at COP-21 in Paris for achieving 175 GW target for renewable energy by 2022.

Minister of NRE Narayan Singh Kushwah and Chairman MP Urja Vikas Nigam Vijendra Singh Sisodia told mediapersons on Tuesday that the delegation visited 20 KW-grid connected rooftop solar system at regional park, Indore, which has been installed to meet the base load of the park. Manu Srivastava, principal secretary, NRED, accompanied them.

The delegation also visited 5HP AC irrigation solar pump installed at Krishi Vigyan Kendra and 5 HP DC Solar pump installed at the farm of Narendra Singh Rajput in Sonkatch, Dewas district.

Talking to mediapersons, Manu Shrivastava said that delegation showed keen interest in pumps and sprinklers that can be controlled through mobile app. The delegation visited Shakti Pumps Limited, Pithampur, which exports solar pumps to overseas countries. The delegation also visited 50-MW Solar Plant in Ichhawar, Sehore.