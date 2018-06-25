Bhopal: For this ‘Football Family’, FIFA is biggest festival
Bhopal: The FIFA World Cup may just another sports tournament – albeit a prestigious one – for most of us, but for the JP Singh family, it is a festival. And the ‘football family’ of the city waits for four years to celebrate this month-long festival, which is an occasion for a family reunion too. The daily routine in their home at Rajendra Nagar, near Bhopal Railway Station is completely changed for a month.
As many as 16 members of the family are not only associated with football but are working to promote the game. Ten of them are national players, including two females, four are state football referees and two are coaches. Additionally, the family has four ‘upcoming’ players. For all of them, football is passion – bordering on obsession.
Jai Prakash Singh, 63, a senior coach at Tatya Tope Nagar Stadium says, “Football is everything for us. It is our passion, it is our profession and it is our livelihood. We breathe football, we eat football and we drink football. And the FIFA World Cup is just like a festival for us. We celebrate it watching the matches together. We support our favourite teams and players. It is a time when all of us are together.”
The national player, who hails from Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, adds, “Till about ten years back, we had only one TV set so we used to watch the matches in the drawing room of our home. But by the grace of god, now everyone has TV sets in their rooms and they enjoy the matches with their families. I watch matches with my wife, who should get the credit for whatever I am today. Also, I am a coach now, so I watch the game from that angle. It is not possible to watch all matches but yes, I do watch the matches telecast at 8.30 pm daily.”
Once the match is over, the family gathers to discuss it. Everyone has his favourite team and players and the discussion often veers around who made a wrong move – or a right one – and why. Singh himself doesn’t have any favourite players or teams. “I appreciate all the teams and players,” he says.
Singh, who is active in the field since 1980 and has won many awards, says, “My father was a labourer in a textile mill. I came to MP when I was in class four. I was a wrestler when I was studying at a university and wanted to make a career in wrestling. But my left hand got fractured in an accident, so I had to switch to football.”
“I have three brothers and two sisters. I am the eldest of them. I got a job in the textile mill, where my father used to work, but I didn’t let go of my passion and keep practicing. Later, my brothers opted for the game as a career, followed by our children. They all are doing well,” says Singh
Devendra Singh, 34, eldest son of J P Singh, who is a football coach at Delhi Public School and TT Nagar Stadium says, “I have been playing football since I was seven. Since I am in a job so it is not possible to see all the matches but yes, I do watch the matches telecast at 8.30 pm and 11.30 pm daily with my wife and daughter.
Similarly, Shalini Singh, 20, a national player, who has been playing football for nine years says, “I watch the matches at 8.30pm and 11.30pm daily with my siblings. My dream is to become a FIFA referee. I have passed state-level exam for referees this year. We get to learn a lot from the matches. After each match, we also discuss it.”
“I can skip my coaching classes but I can’t miss the FIFA matches. Neymar is my favourite player. Despite injury, he has played well,” she says. “Brazil is my favourite team and Kasey Keller, a former goalkeeper of US, is my favourite player. I don’t miss a single match because it helps to improve my performance,” says Shubham Singh, 21, who is a goalkeeper and a B.Com student. He wants to play in FIFA.
In the same vein, 15-year-old Kumkum Singh, who studies in class 10, says, “Football mere like meri jaan aur chand ka tukda hai… I love football. I have been playing it for four years. I love Messi because of his dodging style.” However, the football family has a great regret that India could never make it to the FIFA World Cup. J P Singh who is also working president of Bhopal Football Association, holds several factors responsible for this.
According to him, neither the government nor the people are serious about India excelling in this game. Though football match are only 90 minutes long but players require great stamina and physical fitness, which Indian players lack due to paucity of facilities on par with foreign countries. Singh is however hopeful that someday India will in FIFA. “Hum Honge Kamyab Ek Din..,” he says with thumbs up.