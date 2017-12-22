Bhopal: For NGOs, cleanliness awareness drive a mere photo op

Bhopal: Ahead of Swachh Sarvekshan 2018, BMC is leaving no stone unturned to make sure that the State capital climbs up the ladder to claim the tag of cleanest city of the country. Giving its cleanliness drive a fresh push, the BMC has pitched in as many as eight NGOs to spread the word about sanitation and hygiene. However, it seems that these organisations are not taking up their assigned responsibility seriously. For them it is a perfect photo opportunity to gain some brownie points.

The BMC had allocated two zones each to NGOs, asking its members to stage nukkad nataks and hold interactive sessions with people to bring awareness about cleanliness. While allocating the zones, the BMC authorities made sure that the NGOs were assigned the areas where they were already active.

The members have been asked to inform the people about the necessity of toilets at homes and the harmful effect of throwing garbage on streets. The authorities had thought that the street plays would be good medium to spread the message of cleanliness, but nothing much is happening on the ground. The street plays are confined to some areas only and they are being staged just for the sake of it. People and some local corporators looked puzzled when this correspondent asked them about the street plays. Most of people said that they have not witnessed any nukkad nakats, nor any NGO members interacted with them. Zone chairman and local corproators also denied seen any such activity being conducted by the NGO in their area.

Rafique Qureshi, corproator of ward 23 said that no one visited his zone and the areas where they visited was only for sake of photo op. They visited certain areas, clicked pictures and left without interacting with the people, he alleged. “However, they did not come to my zone even for clicking photographs,” he added.

Echoing the same views, Mohammad Sager, leader of opposition in the BMC said that the NGOs have been asked to interact with the locals but they were hardly visiting any wards. “They are only busy clicking pictures and forwarding it to their top officials. They are doing nothing and engaging them for the purpose is a complete waste of public money,” he said.