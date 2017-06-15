Bhopal: For farmer’s sake, Congmen fight for space on dais

Bhopal: The leaders were seen struggling hard to find a space behind Jyotiraditya Scindia, even before Scindia could be seated on the ‘satyagrah’ dais. All prominent leaders, including MP Vivek Tankha, Kantilal Bhuria, PCC president Arun Yadav, former Union minister Suresh Pachouri, DCC presidents PC Sharma and Avnish Bhargava and many others were sitting on the dais and those did not got space to sit they prefer to stand. Altogether around 100 Congressmen were on the dais.

The tent was full of Scindia supporters and they raised slogans very often in favour of him. To give the ‘Desi look’, organisers had arranged a cot for Scindia and for the farmers, where they will sit and discuss the problems. Food arrangements were made for the farmers and visitors in separate tent, mats and bed sheets were called for resting of the visitors. The satyagraha will continue for three days in Bhopal from Wednesday and on 17 at Khalghat in Khargone district, the satyagraha will conclude with massive Kisan Maha-panchayat.

Member of Parliament and senior advocate Vivek Tankha gave detailed information about the Mandsaur killings. He informed that if the state government fails to file case against the accused, the Congress party will file a case in High Court. He said that till date the government has not registered case against killing of six people. A case has to be registered under Section 300 of IPC on the killings.

The court has to decide whether the police killed the farmers for self-defence nor not. But here the state government is trying to overrule the law, he added.

Police personnel cannot fire on crowd without getting the orders from DM, ADM and SDM. But till date it is not clear that who had given the orders of firing. Police have violated the procedure of firing, first they have to give warning shots in the air, then only they can shoot below the waist. Only for self-defence they can fire straight on the crowd. But in Mandsaur whole procedure had been violated, the policemen have fired straight on farmer’s chest.

Leader of opposition Ajay Singh claimed that he knows who made the CM to call off his fast before any result. “BJP national president Amit Saha had instructed the CM to end fast”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not taken any note of the farmers killing in the state, but he tweeted the incident occurred in London in early morning at 5.30 am, he alleged. Former Union minister Suresh Pachouri alleged that the government have changed the onion procurement orders three times, the CM is not sure what step has to be taken in the farmers problems.

National Women Congress president Shobha Ojha stated the state government and the Union government as corporate-friendly governments. “Corporate have given huge donations to the BJP to contest the election, in return the Union government have waived off crores of rupees of these corporate’s, but the farmers have not given any money to the BJP, why should the government will waived off the farmers loan”. She claimed. Deputy speaker Rajendra Singh claimed that “It’s a BJP’s conspiracy to spread rumours that the Congress party is divided into factions, but in real case, the party is united under the flag of party and in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi”.