Bhopal: Fog relents, chill persists

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh continued to shiver for the third consecutive day on Wednesday. Few places recorded night temperature below normal while at others day temperature reeled below normal. Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 26.6°C, which was 6°C above normal while it recorded a minimum temperature of 9.2°C, which was 1°C below normal. Fog gave way to sunlight.

As far as day temperature is concerned, Rewa recorded 17°C, which was 6°C below normal while Satna recorded 16.5°C, which was 7°C below normal and Sidhi recorded 21.2°C which was 3°C below normal. Night temperatures were quite above normal ( from 3°C to 4°C) in the said districts.

Similarly, Khajuraho recorded 19°C which was 4°C below normal and Naugaon recorded 17.5°C which was 7°C below normal and Tikamgarh recorded 19.5°C which was 5°C below normal. Jabalpur recorded 19.5°C which was 6°C below normal. As far as night temperature is concerned, Tikamgarh recorded 8.6°C which was 3°C below normal, Damoh recorded 4.2°C which was 3°C below normal. Sagar recorded 8.8 °C which was 2°C below normal.

Chances of fog is likely at few places over Chambal and Rewa divisions and Gwalior, Datia, Shivpuri, Tikamgarh, Chhattarpur, and Panna districts.