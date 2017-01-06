Bhopal: Fog forces Shatabdi cancellation

BHOPAL: The railway administration had to cancel the New Delhi-Bhopal Shatabdi Express on Thursday morning due to dense fog. The Bhopal-New Delhi Shatabdi Express also did not ply, railway sources said. A large number of trains are running several hours late due to foggy conditions in Delhi and Rajasthan.

The trains which did not arrive in the state capital include Indore to Howrah Kshipra Express, Hazarat Nizamuddin-KSR Bengaluru Rajdhani Express, Dehradun Express, Himsagar Express, Gorakhpur-LTT, Chennai Cant-Hazarat Nizamuddin, and Chandigarh-Madurai Super Fast Express.

Besides the trains being cancelled, there were many trains which were running late by several hours because of the fog. AP Express was running late by 18 hours, Mumbai CST-Gorakhpur Kushinagar Express was running late over 15 hours, Gondwana Express was delayed by over 20 hours, Patalkot Express was running late by 18 hours, and Sachkhand Express was running late by over 20 hours.