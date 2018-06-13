Bhopal: Focus on SC, ST seats, rural areas, says Amit Shah 

Bhopal: Bharatiya Janata Party national president Amit Shah convened a meeting of the party’s election management committee in Jabalpur on Tuesday for the ensuing assembly polls in 2018, and the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

Shah specially discussed about the seats in Mahakaushal region. Sources said Shah asked the party leaders to keep in touch with people to ensure that the party remains strong on SC, ST-dominated seats and in rural areas. Shah asked the party leaders to publicise the works done by the Central government for the rural people in a planned manner. He urged them to specially focus on the seats dominated by SC and ST voters. Congress would also be zeroing in on SC, ST seats.

Congress state president Kamal Nath has strong influence in Mahakaushal region. Shah, asked his party leaders to identify the seats and work on them where Nath is said to have good influence. BJP national president asked to prepare strategy as per the prevailing situation on every seat.

He said party leaders need to conduct meetings at village centre too. Shah said complaints about not maintaining communication with the party workers had been coming. He said better coordination with the party workers should be maintained.

Shah would be conducting meetings in Malwa, Vindhya, Bundelkhand and Gwalior too. He said party organisation would be put in the forefront in the election arena. He asked the party leaders to develop a feeling among party workers that they have to get the BJP retain power in the state and the Centre anyhow.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told Shah about the schemes launched for the workers of unorganized sector and farmers. He said the conventions of workers across the state have brought good response. State president Rakesh Singh and party organisation general secretary Suhas Bhagat gave information on programmes of the party organisation.

Shah sought information from the Union minister and election management committee, president, Narendra Singh Tomar about the election campaign. He said a meeting of all committees formed for election management should be taken and the committees should be put on work. State in charge Vinay Sahastrabudhe also attended the meeting after a long time. Shah was accompanied by national general secretary Anil Jain in the meeting.