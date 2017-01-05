Bhopal: Flying to Delhi may set you back by Rs 15,000

BHOPAL: If you book your air ticket from Bhopal to Delhi or Mumbai on the same day or a day or two before the flight, it may cost you upwards of Rs 10,000 – in some cases even Rs 15,000.

All afternoon flights to and from Bhopal have been cancelled due to the ongoing renovation of the runway at the Bhopal airport. And the airlines are taking full advantage of the consequent fall in the number of available seats on Bhopal-Mumbai and Bhopal-Delhi sectors.

The maximum flexi-fare on both the sectors has shot up to three or four times the base fare. The renovation work will continue till March and as such, for at least three more months, the passengers will have to pay through their nose for travelling by air. Many passengers are taking flights to and from Indore to save money. Recently, a top Congress leader, who had to travel from Delhi to Bhopal, flew to Indore and covered the remaining distance by road as he found the Delhi-Bhopal fare exorbitant.

The base fare from Bhopal to Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 3500 and till about a month back, in case one bought the ticket the same day, it went up to Rs 5000. Since then, however, the fares have almost tripled.

Travel agent Rizwan said, “The base fare is still the same but flexi-fares may be double or triple, depending on the time of booking. If one books a ticket for the same day, it may cost up to Rs 15,000”

Another travel agent Nitesh said, “Fare should be capped otherwise it sends out a message that government is allowing the airlines to loot the passengers taking undue advantage of the situation”.