Bhopal: Flesh trade racket busted, 3 arrested, kingpins absconding

Bhopal: The district police on Wednesday busted an online flesh trade racket that was operated from a posh housing society in Shahpura area and arrested three people, including a minor and a woman in the raid. However, two main accused Rahul and a 42-year-old woman were absconding.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted the raid in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The prime accused woman belongs to Mumbai is absconding since the raid. Sources said that she used to bring girls from Mumbai. However, Rahul, another accused, used to bring new girls into this illegal business by convincing them. Senior officials are investigating the matter and interrogating the accused at the women police station.

Sources said that police have got some vital information about the online high profile gang active in the city. The racket used to offer young woman through WhatsApp and another web platform. Sources said that police found a WhatsApp group in which some prominent people of the city were also added by these miscreants. They used to upload pictures of new girls in the group.

Different charges for different services were offered and these services included indoor and outdoor activities and sexual favours too. Police said that the customers were charged huge sums after they were lured in using pictures of women placed in online advertisement space. Police said the investigation was on to nab the absconding people in this case.