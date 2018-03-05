Bhopal: Five medical colleges to get burn units

BHOPAL: Burns units will be set up in five medical colleges—Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Rewa and Gwalior under National Programme for Prevention and Management of Burn Injuries (NPPMBI).

A sum of Rs 20 crore will be spent on this progrmme. The burn units will consist of 12-bedded ward with four-bedded Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Operation Theatre (OT). The trained para medical staffs will be deployed in these units. Besides, plastic surgeons and other surgeons will also be appointed. As per the data, nearly 70 lakh persons suffer burns in the country.

The goal of NPPBI would be to ensure prevention and capacity building of infrastructure and manpower at all levels of health care delivery system in order to reduce incidence, provide timely and adequate treatment to burn patients to reduce mortality, complications and provide effective rehabilitation to the survivors. The essential components of Rehabilitation of Burn Injuries would encompass development of infrastructures- physical, manpower and materials with capacity and skill development initiatives.