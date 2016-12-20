Bhopal: Five lakh RGPV students waiting for marksheets

BHOPAL: The National Student’s Union India has demanded that the Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) should provide mark sheets to five lakh students of the university in the state.

The NSUI state spokesperson Vivek Tripathi, district president Ashutosh Chowkse and others reached the RGPV here on Monday to meet the registrar Dr SK Jain with this demand.

Heavy police force was deployed at the university to prevent any untoward situation. First they were stopped at the university gate and later a delegation was permitted to meet the registrar.

The students alleged that they are not getting the mark sheets since 2014. Some of the students are in the sixth semester and are still waiting for the mark sheets of the second semester.

Around 5 lakh students around the state are waiting for the mark sheets.

Dr SK Jain informed that the tenders were called for printing the mark sheets. He assured that the university will shortly provide mark sheets as the tender had been issued and in the next three months the university will provide the mark sheets.