Bhopal: First six-lane smart road of country to come up in state capital

BHOPAL: Performing bhumi-pujan for construction of first 6-lane smart road of the country, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said that Rs 200 crore will be spent on sanitation, smart road constructions and development of infrastructures in the state capital.

The CM was addressing a function to lay foundation for smart road construction at Bharat Mata Square under Nagar Udai Abhiyan on Sunday. The function was organised on the occasion of birthday of former PM Atal Behari Vajpayee.

The proposed road will be the first smart road in the state capital as well as the nation. It will lead from Depot Square to Polytechnic Square. Rs 28 crore will be spent on construction of the six lane road.

The CM said that he would continue hospital inspection campaign. In fact, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had made a sudden inspection in Hamidia Hospital, after it was reported that rodents had eaten away eyes of a woman’s body in shades on the hospital premises. Even doctors had denied admitting her to ward as there was no attendant with her.

Gandhi Medical College dean, medical superintendent, DME have been removed in this matter.

The CM further said, “The face lifting and renovation of Rani Kamlapati Mahal will be carried out and sewage flowing in nullah will be checked from mixing in Upper Lake.” The face lifting project of Rani Kamlapati Mahal is being done by Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) at a cost of Rs 40 crore. Chouhan also flagged off 51 e-rickshaw and distributed them to beneficiaries on this occasion.

Nagar Udai Abhiyan till Feb 5

Mayor Alok Sharma said that Nagar Udai Abhiyan would be continued till February 5 for the all round development in each and every ward. Administration will go every door to door to verify the development work and to ensure the benefits of various schemes.