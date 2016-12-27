MORENA: Nagar uday campaign, first phase launched on Sunday, at the municipal bodies of the district. Public health and family welfare minister Rustom Singh flag off the four vehicles on municipal corporation premises. The minister said that the first phase of this campaign has been running in all the 47 wards of the municipal corporation from 25 to 28 December, separate team have been formed for each ward, the members of the team will visit public homes and make them understood the various schemes of the government and also motivates them for the construction of the toilets if they finds no toilet in the home. Mayor Ashok Argal and collector Vinod Sharma expressed their views in the programme. Corporate Sanjay Sharma compered the programme and municipal commissioner proposed thanks to all.
Bhopal: First phase of Nagar Uday campaign launched
