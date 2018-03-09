Bhopal: First of its kind smart haat to come up at TT Nagar

Bhopal: To enhance the shopping experience of the customers and to give better visibility to vendors, the Municipal Corporation is coming with first of its kind smart haat at TT Nagar area. The haat to be developed at a cost of Rs 20 crore by smart city cell will be spread in sprawling campus of 1.5 acres and accommodate over 550 vendors at one time.

The new haat will come up in over 5,736 square meters area in around one-and-half year period. The sellers will get Wi-Fi facility at the haat (market) which will be illuminated by solar panels. CCTV cameras will ensure round the clock security in the area.

While the haat will provide common platform for vendors to display their stuffs, it will also enhance the shopping experience of the visitors as they will be able to get all things under one roof.

There will be separate zones for street food, art and craft, textile, jewelry, metal craft, terracotta, wooden work, vegetable markets, garment stores, zones for continental dishes, etc. The market will have as many as 550 kiosks, some of which will be of temporary structure. All the kiosks will be developed in different sizes as per the requirement in the newly developed zones.

The haat will also have parking space and entertainment zone for the visitors. As per the smart city cell, the parking space will be able to accommodate as many as 330 cars at a time. There is also a provision for double basement in the area where facilities like repairing, servicing and maintenance of the vehicles will be provide.