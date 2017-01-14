Bhopal: First morphine seizure in state

BHOPAL: An inter-state drug peddler has been arrested with morphine. It is the time that morphine has been recovered in Madhya Pradesh. Aishbagh police intercepted him. Basically, peddler hails from Hoshangabad and in Indore, he works as driver. Acting on tipoff, police laid trap to net drug peddler.

As per the police, Arvind Malviya of Hoshangabad, has been arrested with morphine. Nearly 6.28 gram morphine worth Rs 20,000 has been seized from him. He had brought it from Goa. However, he used to purchase it from Mumbai in addition to Goa.

Morphine is generally known as MDMA or MD Drug (3,4-methylenedioxy-methamphetamine which is a synthetic drug that alters mood and perception (awareness of surrounding objects and conditions). It is chemically similar to both stimulants and hallucinogens, producing feelings of increased energy, pleasure, emotional warmth, and distorted sensory and time perception.

SHO Aishbag Rajiv Jangale said, “It is first case of morphine seizure in MP. Earlier, brown sugar, ganja, opium etc were seized but it is first time, morphine or MD drug has been seized from drug peddler. We have taken him on police remand to trace out the links whom he used to sell the consignment in Bhopal. Police have strong perception that morphine must be dumped for school and college campus specially outskirt city.

There are over 3.5 lakh students of other state in Bhopal in various professional colleges. Most of professional colleges like engineering, pharmacies and others are located in outskirts of the state capital.”