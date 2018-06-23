Bhopal: FIR against man for raping 19-year-old niece

Bhopal: A 19-year-old girl has lodged an FIR against her uncle for holding her captive and outraging her modesty for two days, a Bhopal police official said on Friday. On June 19, she was at her elder uncle’s home in Bhopal where her younger uncle came to meet him at night. He asked the girl to stay in his place where he lived alone- as his wife lives in UP. After taking the girl to his home her younger uncle raped her several times during the whole night and later locked her up in a room.

On June 20, he went to his office leaving her behind locked in the flat. He again came back in evening and raped her several times. She took the help of the locals and jumped from the balcony of the flat situated on 1st floor and rescued herself from his clutch. The locals also helped her by taking her to the police station where she lodged an FIR against her own uncle.

According to investigation officer SI Vandana Dubey, victim’s native place is Uttar Pradesh, but her family has been residing here in Bhopal for the past 25 years. The girl is a 12th pass. The accused Murat Yadav, 38, is the youngest brother of victim’s father. The girl’s parents went to their native place in Uttar Pradesh for attending a family function. She could not accompany her parents as her elder uncle called her to Bhopal. He wanted her to be present at an important court appearance in Ujjain.