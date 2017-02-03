Bhopal: Fingers crossed for proposed saree complex in city

Ratlam: If things go well, then Ratlam city will soon have a Saree Complex to boost saree trade in the district.

Following the finalisation of proposals of gold complex and namkeen cluster, now a dedicated complex for saree trade has been proposed at the local Bajna Bus stand area.

A delegation of the saree traders, here on Thursday met Ratlam city MLA and also deputy chairman of MP Planning Commission, Chetanya Kasyap to discuss various aspects of the proposed complex. According to information, Kasyap assured that the Saree complex will surely boost Ratlam’s saree trade and both wholesalers and retailers would be equally benefitted from the project.

He opined that if wholesale and retail trade of Saree is carried out at one place then the business will also reach to new heights. He said that youths will also get employment and new opportunities for them will emerge following the launch of the project. Three ‘S’ (Swarn, Sev and Saree) have brought good name to the city, he said.

Kasyap said that as per plan in the proposed Saree complex all needed facilities will be made available to the traders for their smooth and safe trade. Saree traders were hopeful that the complex will pave way for speedy and substantial growth of the saree trade further in Ratlam.

District Central Cooperative Bank chairman Ashok Chautala and former mayor Sheilendra Daga were also present during the discussion with the delegation of saree traders led by Babulal Bohra .