Bhopal: Financiers save the day for Utsav Mela traders

BHOPAL: Demonetisation has had its impact on the Bhopal Utsav Mela and this is evident by the large number of stalls of financiers dotting the Mela premises. The 40-day Mela is being held at TT Nagar Dussehra Maidan.

Due to currency crunch, people are finding it difficult to pay for their purchases – especially big ticket ones – in cash. They are more interested in hire-purchase schemes. All major companies which have put up stalls in the Mela have forged tie-ups with finance companies for funding buyers.

Ganga Prasad of City Points Electronics, which is selling IFB brand washing machines, microwave ovens said, “This time, the situation is totally different. People do not have cash and so we have to make arrangements for finance. Customers are wary of spending the limited cash they have and are preferring finance schemes.”

Varun Goswami, sales manager of RMJ Maruti said, “Things are different in the automobile segment. No one purchases cars in cash. Most of the car sales are on credit. And we have provided finance schemes to suit all sections of the people”.

Anjali Rai, the group leader of Aqua Tree India Private Limited said, “The sales are down as people do not have enough cash. We have made arrangements with finance companies but still the customers have to make 40 to 50 per cent down payment. This is the main reason for dull business so far. We hope it will pick up in the days to come.”

Nitin Rai of Vaayu Homes Appliances (India) Private Limited, said, “Our products are meant for summers and we start making deliveries after February. People can make bookings for Rs 2000 and at the time of delivery, they are required to pay the remaining amount. Thus they have time for arranging finance.