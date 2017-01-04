Bhopal: Finance dept blocking implementation of schemes says Minister

BHOPAL : Minister for sports and youth welfare Yashodhara Raje Scindia, in a meeting convened by the chief minister here on Tuesday to fix priorities for the New Year, charged that the finance department was putting obstacles in the way of implementation of the schemes of her department. She said though budget has been allocated but the department is not being permitted to spend it.

Scindia said if some amount allocated for a particular scheme remains unspent, the finance department should have no problems in permitting the use of that money for funding other schemes. Chouhan asked the finance department to do the needful in the matter.

He said he would undertake department-wise review in January and February. He also hinted that the budget of the departments which fail to spend the budget allocated to them, will be curtailed in the next fiscal year.

He said Vision Document 2018 and Sankalp Patra 2013 will be the guiding documents for the New Year. He directed all departments to review their working in the light of these documents and set their priorities for the year 2017. Chouhan also directed that ‘CM Dashboard’ should be got prepared so that the progress of all departments can be monitored with ease.