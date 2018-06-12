Bhopal: Finally, chief electoral officer wakes up to fake voters’ list

Bhopal: After the fake voters’ list kicked up a row across state, the chief electoral officer (CEO) Salina Singh appealed to the voters that if their names are registered in more than one place, they should get it deleted. Singh said if their names were registered in more than one place or booth, they should fill in a form, submit it to the election office and get their names removed.

Singh said the name of a voter should be only at one place and asked the electorate to get in touch with the officers at booths. Even as the Election Commission has turned down the Congress allegation that there are 60 lakh fake voters in the state, president of the State Congress Committee Kamal Nath said his party would go to the Election Commission and demand a probe into the allegation by providing evidences.

When the party had made the complaint to EC all evidences were attached to it, Nath said, adding that the fight against fake voters would continue. Congress MP from Guna and chairman of the party’s campaign committee Jyotiraditya Scindia called EC’s decision on fake voters’ list as erroneous.

He wanted to know how such a big inquiry could be completed in three days, and it should be verified. Sources in the Congress said former president of the state Congress Suresh Pachauri has made the list available to the party. Nath also discussed the matter with Pachauri and Rajya Sabha MP of the party Vivek Tankha. Nath said the party would go to EC again and then move the court.