Bhopal: FIFA World Cup fever grips Bhopal, city sees 50% hike in sale of soccer kits
Bhopal: As the applauses for players rise to a crescendo and cameras click each of their movements in the FIFA World Cup-2018, the state capital sees 50% hike in sale of soccer kits. The stores in New Market, MP Nagar and Old City areas are displaying colourful soccer kits – jerseys, stockings, studs, shoes and footballs. And the response they have so far had since the month-long world cup began June 14 has been good.
Even after the bad performance by Germany and Argentina, their players Lionel Messi, Neymar Da Silva and Ronaldo are still popular among children and youth. Store Manager of Addidas in DB Mall, MP Nagar, Sunil, told Free Press, “We have all the soccer kits like jerseys, stockings, studs, shoes and footballs, but the demand for studs and shoes, with the names of the players like Lionel Messi, Neymar Da Silva and Ronaldo, is more. We have already sold 50 pieces of such item till now.”
He said, “We have sold 20 pieces of grey-colour jersey and 10 pairs of shoe of Messi. The price for one jersey for kid and adult is Rs 3,599 and Rs 4,999, respectively, and the prices for shoes Nemeziz and Predator range from Rs 3,599 to Rs 5,999. The craze for football will increase when the game reaches its final stage.”
Pratyaksh, a student at Delhi Public School, Neelbad, who visited DB Mall, said, “I play football. I came here to buy the jersey of the Portugal team, but I didn’t get it. So, I bought a pair of saffron shoes bearing the name of Nemeziz Messi for Rs 5,999.”
“Children, youth and elderly people are equally taking interest in the world cup. As our shop is near Tatya Tope Stadium, we are getting good response from football fans. The youth and children are demanding jersey of their favourite players, like Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar,” said G.S Yadav, owner of Akhil Sports Garments in New Market, TT Nagar.
“Our sale has increased by 50% because of the world cup,” Yadav added. Similarly, the owner of Royal Sports in Ibrahimpura, Zeesan, who is very busy manning the customers, said, “Football ka craze to hamesha se raha hai…. We have football kits of almost all the countries and of popular players like Messi, Neymar, Ronaldo and others. And, we are getting good response from the customers of all age groups including females.”
“We have all the football kits of FIFA World Cup- 2018, but the demand for football is more. It has increased by 70%,” said Vikram Sharma, director of Olympic Stores, Sultania Road. How the football fever has gripped the people of all age groups is evident from the statement of 71-year-old Shajid Mohammed Khan, a retired employee of BHEL.
He said, “I have seen all the matches. I have no favourite players and teams, though. Yet, I’m disappointed with the performance of Argentina and Germany. I used to play football in my childhood.” “All the members of my family watch the matches with great zeal, and we can’t attend any family functions because of it. We’re supporting France and Russia,” said Abid Mohammed Khan who works in a private school.
For the 14-year-old Mohammed Zaid Arif who studies in Class 9 sports is the first love. Though he plays hockey he loves football. He said, “I never miss a match of the world cup. Rolando and Messy are my favourites. I see matches which are telecast at 7.30pm and at 11.30pm after completing the homework given by the school.” His sister, 11-year-old Sara, is no less enthusiastic about the world cup, though she does not understand it much. She said “Though I don’t understand football, I watch the matches with my father and brother. Bahot Maza aata hai…”