Bhopal: Few turn up to deposit scrapped notes on last day

BHOPAL: Banks wore a deserted look on Friday – the deadline for depositing the scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes.

Apparently, most people had got rid of the demonetised notes much before the last date. Those who still have them have time up to March 31. They can get them exchanged at the designated offices of the RBI.

As per the customers who visited the banks, they are curious to know what the Prime Minister Narendra Modi would say in his New Year eve address.

None of the banks witnessed queues, which were common in the days just after demonetisation.

Meeta Nema, the manager of Union Bank, District Court branch said, “Queues have disappeared as suddenly as they had appeared after demonetisation. It appears that most people have deposited their old notes”.

She said, “In our branch, today, hardly any customers came to deposit old notes. Other routine work, of course, continued.

Similar was the view of SBI, TT Nagar officials. They said that the deserted bank premises show that the panic and chaos was over.

The scene was the same in Central Bank of India, GTB Complex and Union Bank, Malaviya Nagar. These banks had witnessed long queue from November 10 till last week.